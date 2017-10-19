FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2017

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Oct 13     20,031,547        58,311,736       -38,280,189
 Oct 6       5,567,710      -187,407,567       192,975,277
 Sep 29     22,712,130       416,991,761      -394,279,631
 Sep 22     24,388,389       696,308,299      -671,919,910
 Sep 15     14,475,802       982,129,295      -967,653,493

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Oct 13   -124,918,905  -343,891,488   454,764,905   -24,234,701
 Oct 6     -62,169,696  -380,123,600   658,926,771   -23,658,198
 Sep 29   -357,735,489  -215,958,757   183,095,663    -3,681,048
 Sep 22   -273,830,533  -328,751,097   -58,817,240   -10,521,040
 Sep 15    -92,271,080  -424,646,997  -427,557,303   -23,178,113
    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
