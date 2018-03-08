FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 8, 2018 / 6:17 AM / in 12 hours

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Mar 2     -16,991,531      -140,903,457       123,911,926
 Feb 23    -27,313,008      -199,751,335       172,438,327
 Feb 16    -15,743,954      -241,127,177       225,383,223
 Feb 9     -46,544,649      -656,444,741       609,900,092
 Feb 2     -25,322,134      -322,323,000       297,000,866
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Mar 2     129,052,783   335,911,663  -348,611,391     7,558,871
 Feb 23    205,758,581    74,181,865  -111,597,901     4,095,782
 Feb 16    170,136,395    80,928,858   -28,615,757     2,933,727
 Feb 9     476,463,283   746,691,797  -639,346,153    26,091,165
 Feb 2     371,333,662   254,716,008  -331,711,422     2,662,618
   
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.