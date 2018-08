LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkish lira implied volatility gauges went vertical on Friday as the currency crashed on the spot market.

Lira one-week implied volatility spiked to a record high of over 49 while the one and three-month equivalents both surged to their highest since late 2008 .

There was a wider market spillover too as euro-dollar and euro-yen one-week implied volatility levels jumped to their highest in six weeks . (Reporting by Tom Finn and Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)