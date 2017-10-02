FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. muni supply drops 16 pct so far in 2017, BofA top underwriter
#Funds News
October 2, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 18 days

U.S. muni supply drops 16 pct so far in 2017, BofA top underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The sale of debt by states, cities, schools and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market totaled $271.8 billion in the first nine months of 2017, a 16 percent drop from the same period in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top underwriter of muni debt so far this year, with 389 deals totaling $43.4 billion. California was the top issuer, selling nearly $7.2 billion of debt in eight deals.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler

