NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on August 9

OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOVO NORDISK

Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, posted second-quarter operating profit above forecasts, but said prices in its key U.S. market after rebates would be lower next year.

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm reported payment from the Kurdistan Regional Government for May crude export deliveries from its Tawke field in northern Iraq. In total the company received $39.59 million, which will be shared pro-rata with partner Genel Energy, it said.

