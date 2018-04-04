NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on April 4

April 4 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America in March rose to 46,900 units, Industry data provider ACT Research said in a statement released late on Tuesday. The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo, Daimler and Paccar

For more on the company, double click on

NORSK HYDRO

Authorities in the Brazilian state of Para have sued the Norwegian aluminum maker for 250 million reais ($74.83 million) in damages following an alleged toxic leak at the world’s largest alumina refinery Alunorte, a unit of the Norwegian firm.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on