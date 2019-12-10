Nasdaq short interest dips 0.2% in late November

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.2% in late November, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Nov. 29, short interest fell to about 9.111 billion shares, compared with 9.127 billion shares as of Nov. 15.

Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)