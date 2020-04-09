Nasdaq short interest dips 7.6% in late March

April 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 7.6% in late March, the exchange said on Thursday.

As of March 31, short interest fell to about 8.647 billion shares, compared with 9.356 billion shares as of March 13.

Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at a lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chris Reese)