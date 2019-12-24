Nasdaq short interest down 0.286% in late mid December

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.286% between late November and mid-December, the exchange said on Friday.

As of Dec. 13, short interest was about 9.085 billion shares, compared with 9.111 billion shares as of Nov. 29.

Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)