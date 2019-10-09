Nasdaq short interest rises 0.5% in late September

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.5% in late September, the exchange said on Wednesday.

As of Sept. 30, short interest rose to about 9.247 billion shares, compared with 9.201 billion shares as of Sept. 13.

Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Sandra Maler)