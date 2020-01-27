Nasdaq short interest up 0.2% in mid January

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.2% in mid January, the exchange said on Monday.

As of Jan. 15, short interest had risen to about 9.260 billion shares, compared with 9.239 billion shares as of Dec. 31.

Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)