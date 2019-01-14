Nasdaq short interest up 0.3 pct in late December

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent in the second half of December, the exchange said.

As of Dec. 31, short interest rose to about 8.544 billion shares from 8.516 billion shares on Dec. 14, according to a release on Thursday.

In a short selling, investors borrow shares to immediately sell them, hoping that they can buy them later for less to return to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.