Nasdaq short interest up 0.6% in early May

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.6% in the first half of May, the exchange said on Friday.

As of May 15, short interest rose to about 7.711 billion shares, compared with 7.667 billion shares as of April 30.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)