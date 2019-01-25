Nasdaq short interest up 0.3 pct in 1st half of Jan

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent in the first half of January, the exchange said on Friday.

As of Jan. 15, short interest rose to about 8.570 billion shares, compared with 8.544 billion shares as of Dec. 31.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)