NYSE short interest down 1.1 pct in mid-January

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 1.1 percent in the first half of January, the exchange said on Friday.

As of Jan. 15, short interest fell to about 15.972 billion shares, compared with a revised 16.149 billion shares as of Dec. 31, the NYSE said. Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them in hopes the stock will decline so they can buy the shares back at a lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)