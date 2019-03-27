NYSE short interest up 2.8 pct in mid-March

March 27 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 2.8 percent in mid-March, the exchange said on Tuesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of March 15, total short interest rose to about 13.84 billion shares, compared to 13.466 billion shares as of February 28.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Susan Thomas)