NYSE short interest up 8.1% in mid-March

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 8.1% in mid-March, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of March 13, short interest had risen to about 17.885 billion shares, compared with 16.546 billion shares as of Feb. 28.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)