Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Neinor Homes

Neinor Homes said on Friday it had bought land in Valencia worth 27 million euros.

Hispania

Hispania has sold an office building for 37.5 million euros.

Ohl

OHL said on Thursday it is evaluating the possibility of incorporating a significant minority shareholder at its wholly owned subsidiary OHL Concesiones SA.

Cellnex

Goldman Sachs removes Cellnex from its pan-European "buy" list, cuts to "nuetral" and raises its target price to 19.9 euros from 17.8 euros.

Santander

Banco Santander filed for a potential stock offering in the form of American depository shares and rights, to subscribe for ordinary shares in one or more offerings, though the size was not disclosed.

