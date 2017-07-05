Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Grifols

Grifols has bought a 44 percent stake in GigaGen for $35 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Abertis

JP Morgan and Globalvia are looking in to making a counteroffer to Atlantia's own bid for Spain's Abertis, El Economista said on Wednesday, citing unnamed financial sources.

Enagas

Deustche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy" and the target price to 26 euros from 27 euros

Santander

Banco Santander said on Tuesday that significant risks stemming from its takeover in June of rival Banco Popular as part of its rescue could an adverse effect on its earnings.

Caixabank

Caixabank says its equity and credit expsures to Isolux were provisioned at the end of the first quarter.

