Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
July 7, 2017 / 5:55 AM / in a month

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Amadeus

Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight" while raising the target price to 48 euros from 44 euros.

Gas Natural

Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral" while raising raising the target price to 21 euros from 20 euros

Iberdrola

Goldman Sachs cuts Iberdrola to "neutral" from "buy", removes from its pan-European buy list while raising the target price to 7.8 euros from 7.45 euros.

Atresmedia

Exane BNP Parisbas cuts to "underperform" from "outperform"

Mediaset Espana, Mediaset

Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "underperform" from "neutral"

