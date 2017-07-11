FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
July 11, 2017 / 6:36 AM / a month ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: REPSOL The oil company said on Monday that second quarter production was 676,000 barrels per day, down from 693,000 barrels per day in the first quarter.

MEDIASET ESPANA Macquarie raises to outperform rating. ALMIRALL Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral, Exane BNP Paribas cuts to neutral from outperform. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

