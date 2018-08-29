Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 29

MADRID, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

METROVACESA

The residential property developer has reduced its target for new homes in 2020 by 25 percent, Cinco Dias reports.

ABENGOA

The renewable energy company will propose a 10-for-1 share split.

CIMIC, ACS

The Sedgman minerals unit of ACS’s Australian subsidiary Cimic won a $118 million mineral processing contract.

HESPERIA, NH HOTEL GROUP

Hesperia has not decided whether to sell its stake in NH Hotel Group to Thailand’s Minor, which is building up its stake in NH ahead of a planned full takeover, Cinco Dias reports.

HOUSE PRICES

A Tinsa IMIE local markets index shows residential property prices in Madrid and Barcelona have risen almost 50 percent since lows hit after a property bubble burst in 2008, El Mundo reported.

