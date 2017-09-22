Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EDREAMS

Edreams said on Friday it will redeem 10 million euros of its 8.5 percent senior secured notes, due 2021.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Kepler Chevreaux cuts to “hold” from “buy” with a price target to 29 euros from 33.2 euros.

MERLIN

Merlin Properties said late on Thursday first half revenue was 242.6 million euros after 158.0 million euros a year earlier.

SANTANDER

HSBC resumes coverage with “hold” rating and target price of 6.1 euros

NATRA

Natra said on Thursday it turned a net loss of 3 million euros in the first half, unchanged from a year earlier.

