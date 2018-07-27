Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ELECNOR

Elecnor H1 net profit 35.4 mln euros vs 34.0 mln euros yr ago.

ACERINOX

Acerinox H1 net profit 138.0 mln euros vs 150.8 mln euros yr ago.

NH HOTELS

NH Hotels said on Friday it had received a letter of interest from Hyatt which it says plans to bid for at least 50 pct of the hotel chain’s shares.

FAES FARMA

Faes Farma H1 net profit 29.1 mln euros vs 21.2 mln euros yr ago.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel H1 revenue 349.3 million euros versus 279.3 million euros year ago.

QUABIT

Quabit H1 net profit 1.2 mln euros vs loss 3.5 mln euros yr ago.

PROSEGUR

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad H1 net sales 2.01 billion euros versus 2.13 billion euros year ago.

VOCENTO

Vocento H1 Ebitda 14.3 mln euros vs 9.6 mln euros yr ago.

GRIFOLS

Grifols H1 ebitda 614.2 mln euros vs 644.4 mln euros yr ago.

BME

BME H1 net profit 71.3 mln euros vs 80.3 mln euros yr ago.

SIEMENS GAMESA

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa on Friday reported a 21 percent fall in revenue fell 21 percent in the April-June quarter citing lower turbine sales and pricing..

PROSEGUR CASH

Prosegur Cash h1 net sales 883.2 mln euros vs 964.2 mln euros yr ago.

INDRA

INDRA said on Friday H1 Ebitda 117 mln euros vs 108 mln euros yr ago.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos said on Friday 9-month net loss 58.4 mln euros vs loss 58.5 mln euros yr ago.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial H1 ebitda 122 million euros versus 469 million euros year ago.

NH HOTELS

NH Hotel Group H1 net profit 64.3 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago.

VISCOFAN

Viscofan H1 net profit 65.8 million euros versus 66.2 million euros year ago.

BBVA

Spain’s BBVA said on Friday its second-quarter net profit rose 18.3 percent against the same period last year as a solid underlying performance in Mexico and Turkey offset currency depreciation.

SABADELL

Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Friday announced a loss of 138.7 million euros in the second-quarter after extraordinary costs of 203.1 million euros related to its IT outage at its British unit TSB.

CELLNEX

The holding company of the Benetton family is expected to sell part of its 29.9 percent stake in Spain’s Cellnex to Singapore’s GIC and Abu Dahbi’s ADIA, two sources said.

CAIXABANK

Spain’s Caixabank posted on Friday a 36 percent rise in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier thanks to lower loan-loss provisions and a recovery in lending income.

ACCIONA

Acciona said late on Thursday H1 net sales were 3.53 billion euros versus 3.39 billion euros year ago.

