Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

British Airways-owner IAG posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it was on track for growth in 2018, although it took a hit from the disruption caused by French Air Traffic control strikes.
Almirall announced on Friday the acquisition of a portfolio of five products from Allergan’s Medical Dermatology unit for the U.S. market
Pharma Mar said its drug Lurbinectedin had been granted orphan status by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the U.S. for the treatment of small cell lung cancer
HSBC cut its target price on Spain’s Telefonica to 8.3 euros from 9 euros
HSBC has started its coverage of Masmovil with a buy rating and a price target of 120 euros
Société Générale raised its rating on Bankia to ‘hold’ from ‘sell’ and increased its target price to 3.4 euros from 3.3 euros
