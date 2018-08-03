Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

British Airways-owner IAG posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it was on track for growth in 2018, although it took a hit from the disruption caused by French Air Traffic control strikes.

ALMIRALL

Almirall announced on Friday the acquisition of a portfolio of five products from Allergan’s Medical Dermatology unit for the U.S. market

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar said its drug Lurbinectedin had been granted orphan status by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the U.S. for the treatment of small cell lung cancer

TELEFONICA

HSBC cut its target price on Spain’s Telefonica to 8.3 euros from 9 euros

MASMOVIL

HSBC has started its coverage of Masmovil with a buy rating and a price target of 120 euros

BANKIA

Société Générale raised its rating on Bankia to ‘hold’ from ‘sell’ and increased its target price to 3.4 euros from 3.3 euros

