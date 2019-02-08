Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Discount supermarket chain Dia reports full-year earnings before the market opens.

BANKIA

Credit Suisse raised to neutral from underperform, raises price target to 2.9 euros from 2.3 euros.

Separately, Bankia completes placement of a 1 billion euros issue of subordinated notes.

SANTANDER

Goldman Sachs adds to conviction list, raises target price to 6.18 euros from 5.96 euros.

GRIFOLS

Berenberg cuts to hold from buy, cuts price target to 21.25 euros from 24.05 euros.

Separately, on Thursday Grifols received FDA approval for Procleix Babesia Assay for donor screening on Procleix Panther system.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on