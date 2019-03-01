Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Spanish builder Ferrovial said after the close on Thursday it turned to a loss of 447.9 million euros in 2018 compared with a profit of 453.9 million euros a year earlier.

VISCOFAN

Spanish sausage casing producer Viscofan said on Thursday it reported a 1.2 percent drop in its full-year core profit, hit by higher raw materials and energy costs, associated mainly with the start-up of a new plant in Spain.

CELLNEX

Spanish telecoms mast group Cellnex is interested in Italian rival Inwit though any deal would have to be friendly, Cellnex chairman Marco Patuano told Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday.

ACCIONA

Spain’s energy and building company Acciona reported on Thursday a net profit of 328 million euros last year compared with a profit of 220 million euros in 2017.

INDRA

Spain’s technology company Indra said on Thursday its 2018 profit fell to 120 million euros versus 127 million euros in 2017.

DURO FELGUERA

Spanish engineering company Duro Felguera said on Thursday it turned to a net profit of 62 million euros in 2018 after a loss of 254.5 million euros a year ago.

TELEPIZZA

Spain’s fast-food company Telepizza narrowed on Thursday its guidance for 2019 after turning to a loss of 10.4 million euros in 2018 versus a profit of 31.8 million a year earlier.

RED ELECTRICA

RBC downgraded Red Electrica to underperform from sector perform and cut target price to 17.5 euros from 19.5 euros.

GESTAMP

Spain’s autoparts maker Gestamp said on Thursday it had a net profit of 257.7 million euros in 2018 compared with 239.7 million euros a year before. It also said it sees revenue growth of high single digit this year.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Madrid newsroom +34 91 585 2167 madrid.newsroom@reuters.com)