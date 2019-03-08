Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EUSKALTEL, DOMINION, MASMOVIL

Euskaltel says has signed a deal to set up a new company called Medbuying with Masmovil and Global Dominion with social capital of 10 million euros.

TELEPIZZA

AmRest Holdings said on Wednesday that the share purchase agreement with Telepizza was automatically terminated due to failure to meet the conditions precedent, i.e. to obtain the consent for the concentration from the office of competition and customer protection.

