Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

RENTA 4

Renta 4 Banco said on Thursday Q1 net profit 3.2 million euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago.

ALBA, PARQUES REUNIDOS

Alba says, in relation to Piolin bid for Parques Reunidos, its unit holds 26.03 pct in Piolin II which owns the bidder.

SABADELL

Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Friday said its first-quarter net profit was almost unchanged against the same quarter in 2018 due to lower overall costs and provisions.

AENA

Aena reviews its 2019 passenger traffic growth estimate for its Spanish airports network as whole.

SACYR

Sacyr to clean and maintain 27 Merlin properties buildings in Madrid for 3 years.

