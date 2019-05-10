Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

SACYR Q1 net profit 38 mln euros vs 35 mln euros yr ago and Q1 ebitda 143 mln euros vs 111 mln euros yr ago.

IAG

British Airways owner IAG on Friday reiterated that there would be no growth in operating profit in 2019 due to headwinds from higher fuel prices as it posted first quarter results in line with expectations.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Q1 revenue 11.98 billion euros versus 12.19 billion euros year ago and Q1 oibda 4.26 billion euros versus 3.86 billion euros year ago.

Separately, Telefonica Brasil SA will pay a $4.13 million civil fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges over incentives provided to 127 government officials in connection with soccer’s 2014 World Cup and 2013 Confederations Cup.

INDRA

Indra Sistemas Q1 net sales 736 million euros versus 714 million euros year ago and Q1 ebitda 70 million euros versus 48 million euros year ago.

NUEVA EXPRESION TEXTIL

Nueva Expresion Textil Q1 net profit 124,000 euros versus loss 3.5 million euros.

COLONIAL

Inmobiliaria Colonial Q1 recurring ebitda 69 million euros versus 62 million euros year ago.

ACCIONA

Acciona said on Thursday Q1 revenue 1.71 billion euros versus 1.68 billion euros yr ago and Q1 ebitda 292 million euros versus 320 million euros yr ago.

