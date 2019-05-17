Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Letterone, the investment fund of Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, on Friday said its takeover bid was accepted by 29.36% of the capital of the Spanish retailer DIA.

It also said that taking into account the shares it already owned it represented a 58.36% of the issued share capital of DIA.

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza said it planned to delist shares from the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges following the takeover bid by an investment vehicle owned by private equity company KKR

MEDIASET

JP Morgan raised its target price to 7.6 euros from 7.1 euros previously.

ATRESMEDIA

JP Morgan raised its recommendation to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ and its price target to 6.1 euros from 5.25 euros.

