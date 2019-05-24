Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MASMOVIL

Masmovil Ibercom successfully closes the syndication of its 1.45 bln euros senior debt.

INIDTEX

Zara owner Inditex said it would split its dual role of chief executive and chairman, leaving Pablo Isla to lead the company and appointing Carlos Crespo as new CEO in a sign of the importance of digital strategy in driving sales growth.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on