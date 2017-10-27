Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BME

BME said on Friday 9-month revenue was 243.4 million euros versus 242.9 million euros year ago.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel said on Friday it would pay a full year 2017 dividend of 0.127 euro gross per share on Feb. 1.‍​

The company also said its 9-month adjusted Ebitda was 219.3 million euros versus 209.5 million euros year ago.

IAG

British Airways owner IAG reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, after an improved performance in Spain and Latin America boosted revenue from its passengers.

ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ

Adolfo Dominguez said on Friday it had booked first half net loss of 4.9 million euros versus loss 12.3 million euros year ago.

BBVA

Spain’s BBVA posted on Friday a 18.5 percent increase in net profit in the third quarter against the same period last year due to a solid performance in its main market, Mexico.

SABADELL

Spain’s Banco Sabadell SABE.MC on Friday posted a 8.3 percent decline in third quarter net profit on lower lending income due to ultra-low rates.

