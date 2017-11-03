Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

IAG for 2018-2022 average of 2.1 billion euros per annum (compared to an average of 1.7 billion euro per annum for 2016-2020 previously).​

AMADEUS

Amadeus Group 9-month Ebitda 1.47 billion euros versus 1.33 billion euros year ago.

REPSOL

Repsol said on Friday Q3 adjusted net profit was 576 million euros versus 307 million euros year ago.

ENDESA

Exane BNP raises to “outperform”

PROSEGUR CASH

Deutsche Bank cuts to “hold” from “buy” with a target price of 2.75 euros from 2.5 euros.

