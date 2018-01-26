Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Grifols said in Friday it had bought a 51 percent share of MedKeeper Capital as part of a $98-million capital increase by the U.S. company.
The Spanish government is expected to approve a takeover bid of Abertis by Italy’s Atlantia at the weekly cabinet meeting on Friday, Expansion reported citing government sources.
JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral” and target price to 12 euros from 12.8 euros.
