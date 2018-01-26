Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

Grifols said in Friday it had bought a 51 percent share of MedKeeper Capital as part of a $98-million capital increase by the U.S. company.

ABERTIS

The Spanish government is expected to approve a takeover bid of Abertis by Italy’s Atlantia at the weekly cabinet meeting on Friday, Expansion reported citing government sources.

ACERINOX

JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral” and target price to 12 euros from 12.8 euros.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on