Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FAES FARMA

Faes Farma Q1 net profit 13.7 million euros versus 9.3 million euros year ago.

CELLNEX

Cellnex Q1 adjusted Ebitda 101 million euros versus 84 million euros year ago.

PRISA

Prisa said Q1 net profit 9.9 million euros versus 21.9 million euros year ago.

BANKIA

Bankia said on Friday Q1 net profit was 229 million euros while Q1 net interest income 526 million euros.

BBVA

Spain’s BBVA said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 12 percent against the same period last year due to lower loan loss provisions and a solid performance in its main market, Mexico.

SIEMENS GAMESA

Berenberg starts with “buy” rating and 16 euro price target.

VISCOFAN

Viscofan Q1 net profit 31.7 million euros versus 31.6 million euros year ago.

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar Q1 net loss 1.3 million euros versus loss 2.5 million euros year ago.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial said on Thursday it expects to register an additional provision of GBP 208 million (236 million euros) in relation to the Birmingham Highways PFI contract operated by a subsidiary of its unit Amey.

CAIXABANK

Spain’s Caixabank posted on Friday a 75 pct rise in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier thanks to lower loan loss provisions and the integration of Portuguese lender BPI.

VIDRALA

Vidrala Q1 sales 218.2 million euros versus 182.9 million euros year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on