Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol said on Friday Q1 net profit 610 million euros versus 689 million euros year ago.

AMPER

Amper Q1 net profit 2.6 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago.

IBERDROLA, SIEMENS-GAMESA

Iberdrola says CNMV informed it does not estimate any circumstance that requires review of exemption that allowed Siemens not to launch tender on Gamesa.

Separately, Siemens-Gamesa said on Friday said the order book remained steady in the second quarter, citing record onshore order intake and price stabilization.

AMADEUS

Amadeus said on Friday Q1 adjusted net profit 305.6 million euros versus 292.9 million euros year ago.

CLINICA BAVIERA

Clinica Baviera Q1 net profit 4.0 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago.

