Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ

Adolfo Dominguez said Q1 net loss 2 million euros.

METROVACESA

Metrovacesa says closed JV agreement with Tishman Speyer for joint development of Monteburgos project in Madrid.

COLONIAL

Inmobiliaria Colonial said on tThursday has decided to fully early redeem notes issue of aggregate nominal amount of 750 million euros due in June 2019 with annual interest rate of 1.863 percent.

