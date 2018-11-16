Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ

Adolfo Dominguez h1 sales down 4.9 percent at 52 million euros versus 54.7 million euros year ago.

FCC

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas registers a 300 million euros euro-commercial paper programme.

ACCIONA

Acciona said on Thursday is on track to meet FY 2018 growth targets.

GRUPO EZENTIS

Grupo Ezentis said on Thursday 9-month net loss 1.8 million euros versus loss 4.7 million euros year ago.

SOLARIA

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 9-month ebitda 22.8 million euros versus 18.8 million euros year ago.

REALIA

Realia approves share capital increase through of issuance of 175.5 million shares.

TALGO

Talgo 9-month ebitda 43.4 million euros versus 67.6 million euros year ago.

COLONIAL

Inmobiliaria Colonial 9-month recurring ebitda 202 million euros versus 169 million euros year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on