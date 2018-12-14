Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MELIA HOTELS

Exane BNP Paribas raises to outperform from neutral

AMADEUS

Amadeus IT board resolved to extend current dividend policy to the period of 2018 and proposes to pay gross dividend of 0.51 euros per share on January 17, 2019.

SABADELL

Sweden’s Intrum said on Friday it will buy Banco Sabadell’s real estate servicer Solvia for an enterprise value of about 300 million euros, aimed at strengthening its position in the Spanish market.

CELLNEX

Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight; cuts price target to eur 26 from eur 27

