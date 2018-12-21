Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain’s government plans to delay the sale of its 61 percent stake in Bankia until 2021 from the original date of before the end of 2019, news agency EFE reported late on Thursday, citing unnamed government sources.

SANTANDER

Santander bank appoints Colleen Canny as head of the retail network.

HISPANIA

Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios says sustained order is made for purchase of shares of Co by Alzette, addressing 2.09 percent of its share capital at 18.25 euro per share

TELEPIZZA

U.S. fund KKR is preparing a takeover bid for Telepizza with intent to de-list it from the stock exchange, Spanish newspaper Expansion, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the operation, reported on Friday.

