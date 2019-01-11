Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Exane BNP Paribas raises to neutral from underperform

BBVA

Spanish bank BBVA said on Thursday it was investigating reports that it had hired a former police chief in 2004 to privately investigate top executives of a would-be buyer as well as a senior government official.

