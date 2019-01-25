Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VISCOFAN

Viscofan to reduce share capital by 72,577 euros through amortization of 103,682 own shares.

ABENGOA

Abengoa said on Thursday sees ebitda margin between 6.6 percent and 6.9 percent during next 10 years.

GRUPO ORTIZ PROPERTIES

Grupo Ortiz Properties Socimi asset portfolio value up 6.2 percent at 169.3 million euros at end-December versus year ago.

BBVA

BBVA has called in PwC to help in its investigation into alleged spying on government officials and businessmen by a security firm that worked for the Spanish bank in 2004.

TELEFONICA

Mexico’s America Movil said on Thursday it is acquiring Telefonica’s operations in Guatemala for $333 million and in El Salvador for $315 million.

IBERDROLA

HSBC raises to buy from hold with target price increased to 7.8 euros from 6.8 euros.

