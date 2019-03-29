Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

Merrill Lynch closes placement of 0.8 percent shares of AENA at 159.53 euros per share. After the sale TCI Fund Management Limited to hold about 7.5 percent of AENA.

SABADELL

Sabedell’s TSB says in coming months, will take direct ownership of banking platform, including direct contractual relationships with third party technology suppliers.

DIA

Spain’s Market Regulator, Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) authorizes bid for DIA by Letterone.

Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne (L1) fund would expect Spain’s DIA to make no cash for two years after it completed a takeover offer it is currently making to shareholders, the fund said in its bid prospectus.

FCC

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas proposes flexible dividend of 0.40 euro gross per share.

TELEPIZZA

Spain’s Market Regulator, Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) authorizes bid for Telepizza Group by KKR.

AMPER

Amper amortizes syndicated financing worth 12.9 million euros.

ACCIONA

Acciona executes capital reduction of 2.4 million euros through amortization of 2.4 million own shares.

