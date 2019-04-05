Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas says supreme court refuses appeal of city of Zaragoza for second time and confirms 50 million euros debt with FCC.

ALMIRALL

Almirall to receive $65 mln sales-related milestones from the agreement with Astrazeneca.

AMPER

Amper said on Thursday buys 51 percent share capital of Sensing and Control Systems for 1.5 million euros.

