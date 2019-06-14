Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial says its unit Cintra to sell 65% of Autopista del Sol (Ausol) to investment fund Meridian for 447 mln euros generating capital gains for Ferrovial of about 474 million euros.

UNICAJA

Unicaja Banco sells all shares in Autopista del Sol, Concesionaria Española to Infratoll Concesiones for 137.6 million euros.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS, MASMOVIL

Masmovil shares added to Ibex 35 index while Tecnicas Reunidas shares are deleted as of June 24.

VERTICE 360

Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados says Squirrel has exercised totality of preferential subscription rights corresponding to number of shares it currently holds.

SACYR

Sacyr said on Thursday it would pay a scrip dividend of 0.054 euro gross per right on July 4.

ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon Genomics says combination of Iadademstat and Azacitidine shows good safety profile in elderly AML patients.

