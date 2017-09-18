Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

The Villar Mir family, which holds a 51 percent stake in Spanish builder OHL is in advanced talks on the sale of the company to Chinese state-held group China State Construction Engineering, online newspaper El Confidencial said on Monday.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa said on Monday it had received orders for 150 wind turbines from China with a combined capacity of 300 MW.

MEDIASET ESPAÑA

Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform” with a target price of 9.7 euros, down from 12.9 euros.

ATRESMEDIA

Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform” with a target price of 8.9 euros, down from 13.9 euros.

