Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTELS

Spanish hotel company Grupo Barcelo is considering making an offer for HNA Group’s 670 million euro stake in NH Hotel Group SA, newspaper Expansion and Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

SANTANDER

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) wants to set up its own car financing business in the United States under a new five-year plan and is in talks with Santander Consumer USA (SCUSA) to buy its share in their joint venture.

AENA

Aena says presentation of strategic plan scheduled for June 7 is postponed, new date to be communicated in due course.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on