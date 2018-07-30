Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

COLONIAL

Colonial H1 net profit 253.9 mln euros vs 437.2 mln euros yr ago.

FLUIDRA

Fluidra H1 net profit 32.2 mln euros vs 34.1 mln euros yr ago.

ERCROS

Ercros H1 net profit 28.3 mln euros vs 24.0 mln euros yr ago.

LIBERBANK

Liberbank net income reached eur 84 million in H1, up 25 percent versus 1H17.

PRISA

Spanish media firm Prisa is considering selling its stake in Televisa Radio, a network of popular Mexican stations held in a joint venture with broadcaster Grupo Televisa, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

SACYR

Sacyr reaches deal with Abanca Corporacion Industrial y Empresarial and Kutxabank to jointly sell 55.6 percent of Itinere Infraestructuras to Globalvia Inversiones.

DEOLEO

Deoleo H1 net loss 49.4 million euros versus loss 5.0 million euros year ago.

