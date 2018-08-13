Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, Aug 13 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS IT GROUP

The Spanish travel technology firm has agreed to buy U.S.-based TravelClick for $1.52 billion from private equity firm Thoma Bravo, the company said on Friday.

AENA

Blackstone is interested in teaming up with the airport operator for the logistical development of Barajas airport in Madrid and El Prat in Barcelona, Expansion reported.

ECONOMICS AND POLITICS

Spain’s pension deficit will amount to around 22 billion euros ($25.07 billion)in 2019, Cinco Dias reported.

Bugdet Minister Maria Jesus Montero said in an interview with EFE that the presentation of the national budget could be delayed until November if the government cannot reach an agreement with other political parties in September.

Montero also cast doubt on the prospect that announced increases to taxes on diesel, banks and digital technology companies will be implemented this year, El Economista reported.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The Treasury will announce the amount of money it plans to raise through a bond issue on Tuesday.

